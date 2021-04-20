Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G40 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.