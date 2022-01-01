Motorola Moto G40 Fusion vs Moto G31 VS Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G40 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 196K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 354 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (701 against 451 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 7-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 44 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Price Motorola Moto G31 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Moto G40 Fusion 451 nits Moto G31 +55% 701 nits

Design and build Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G40 Fusion +3% 85.3% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G40 Fusion +54% 546 Moto G31 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G40 Fusion +46% 1787 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G40 Fusion +56% 307667 Moto G31 196803 CPU 79236 59845 GPU 93993 39344 Memory 48993 35715 UX 82626 60917 Total score 307667 196803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Moto G31 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1117 - PCMark 3.0 score 9045 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM - Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 November 2021 Release date May 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.