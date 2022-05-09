Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.