Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on May 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G42
vs
Moto G32

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 730 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 239 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G42
703 nits
Moto G32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.61 mm (6.32 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.47 mm (2.89 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.26 mm (0.33 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 174.5 gramm (6.16 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G42
83.9%
Moto G32 +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G42 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G42 +3%
381
Moto G32
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G42 +5%
1586
Moto G32
1515
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G42
256031
Moto G32 +9%
279507
CPU 67676 84120
GPU 60293 91955
Memory 44560 51181
UX 82304 44909
Total score 256031 279507
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G42
81.1 dB
Moto G32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 July 2022
Release date May 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G42. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G32.

