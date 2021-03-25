Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G50 vs Huawei Honor 8A

VS
Motorola Moto G50
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 107K)
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (540 against 358 nits)
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% 98.1%
PWM 2336000 Hz Not detected
Response time 44 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1889:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G50
358 nits
Honor 8A +51%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50 +5%
83.2%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50 +186%
504
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50 +83%
1626
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G50
n/a
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G50 +125%
240452
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G50
43:21 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50
79.2 dB
Honor 8A +13%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 January 2019
Release date April 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

