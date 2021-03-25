Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (133 vs 99 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 183K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (468 against 363 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% 99%
PWM 2336000 Hz Not detected
Response time 44 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1889:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G50
363 nits
Honor 9X +29%
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50
83.2%
Honor 9X +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50 +52%
506
Honor 9X
333
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50 +19%
1646
Honor 9X
1384
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G50
n/a
Honor 9X
141609
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G50 +34%
244406
Honor 9X
183068
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G50 +56%
19:26 hr
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G50 +53%
18:38 hr
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G50 +53%
43:21 hr
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50 +2%
79.2 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
