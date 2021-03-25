Motorola Moto G50 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 168K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (423 against 363 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|93.2%
|98.8%
|PWM
|2336000 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|44 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|1889:1
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50 +47%
506
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50 +22%
1646
1354
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
141128
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G50 +45%
244406
168081
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
43:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.
