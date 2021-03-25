Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.