Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G50 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Моторола Мото G50
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Motorola Moto G50
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 159K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% -
PWM 2336000 Hz -
Response time 44 ms -
Contrast 1889:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G50
363 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50 +1%
83.2%
P40 Lite E
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50 +51%
506
P40 Lite E
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50 +21%
1646
P40 Lite E
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G50
n/a
P40 Lite E
139291
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G50 +53%
244406
P40 Lite E
159481
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G50
19:26 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G50
18:38 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G50
43:21 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50
79.2 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G50 and Galaxy A51
2. Moto G50 and Pixel 4a
3. Moto G50 and Galaxy A32 5G
4. Moto G50 and Moto G9 Plus
5. Moto G50 and Moto G100
6. P40 Lite E and P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite E and Mi A3
8. P40 Lite E and Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite E and Redmi 8
10. P40 Lite E and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish