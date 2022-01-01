Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs Edge S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (653K versus 283K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (594 against 362 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
Edge S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% -
PWM 2336000 Hz -
Response time 44 ms -
Contrast 1889:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G50
362 nits
Edge S +64%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50
83.2%
Edge S +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50
502
Edge S
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50
1622
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G50
283245
Edge S +131%
653495
CPU 93433 178605
GPU 55175 229194
Memory 56324 112927
UX 79177 133633
Total score 283245 653495
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G50
982
Edge S +339%
4314
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 982 4314
PCMark 3.0 score 8371 13649
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:36 hr -
Watching video 15:58 hr -
Gaming 06:49 hr -
Standby 153 hr -
General battery life
Moto G50
42:53 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 121°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50
79.2 dB
Edge S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date April 2021 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge S is definitely a better buy.

