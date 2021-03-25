Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G50 vs Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G50
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (490 against 363 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 244K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 670 and 506 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% -
PWM 2336000 Hz -
Response time 44 ms -
Contrast 1889:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G50
363 nits
Moto G 5G +35%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50
83.2%
Moto G 5G +3%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50
506
Moto G 5G +32%
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50
1646
Moto G 5G +21%
1990
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G50
244406
Moto G 5G +28%
312607
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (292nd and 213th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G50 +11%
19:26 hr
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Moto G 5G +5%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G50
43:21 hr
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (12th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50
79.2 dB
Moto G 5G +4%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2020
Release date April 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 238 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
