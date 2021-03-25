Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.