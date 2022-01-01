Motorola Moto G50 vs Moto G31 VS Motorola Moto G50 Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 196K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 509 and 354 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (701 against 363 nits)

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 8-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 93.2% - PWM 2336000 Hz - Response time 44 ms - Contrast 1889:1 - Max. Brightness Moto G50 363 nits Moto G31 +93% 701 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G50 +1% 83.2% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G50 +44% 509 Moto G31 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G50 +33% 1632 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G50 +45% 285200 Moto G31 196803 CPU 93433 59845 GPU 55175 39344 Memory 56324 35715 UX 79177 60917 Total score 285200 196803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G50 981 Moto G31 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 981 - PCMark 3.0 score 8371 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM - Stock Android OS size 12 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G50 79.2 dB Moto G31 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G50. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.