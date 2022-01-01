Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G50 vs Moto G32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 510 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G50
vs
Moto G32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% -
PWM 2336000 Hz -
Response time 44 ms -
Contrast 1889:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G50
326 nits
Moto G32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G50
83.2%
Moto G32 +3%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G50 +38%
510
Moto G32
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G50 +9%
1642
Moto G32
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G50 +2%
284162
Moto G32
277463
CPU 93433 84120
GPU 55175 91955
Memory 56324 51181
UX 79177 44909
Total score 284162 277463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G50
983
Moto G32
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 983 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8373 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 17.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:36 hr -
Watching video 15:58 hr -
Gaming 06:49 hr -
Standby 153 hr -
General battery life
Moto G50
42:53 hr
Moto G32
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G50
79.2 dB
Moto G32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G32. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

