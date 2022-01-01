Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.