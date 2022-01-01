Motorola Moto G50 vs G40 Fusion VS Motorola Moto G50 Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Weighs 33 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (451 against 363 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G50 Price Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.3% Display tests RGB color space 93.2% - PWM 2336000 Hz - Response time 44 ms - Contrast 1889:1 - Max. Brightness Moto G50 363 nits Moto G40 Fusion +24% 451 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Moto G50 83.2% Moto G40 Fusion +3% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618 GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G50 509 Moto G40 Fusion +7% 546 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G50 1632 Moto G40 Fusion +9% 1787 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G50 285200 Moto G40 Fusion +8% 307667 CPU 93433 79236 GPU 55175 93993 Memory 56324 48993 UX 79177 82626 Total score 285200 307667 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G50 981 Moto G40 Fusion +14% 1117 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 981 1117 PCMark 3.0 score 8371 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 OS size 12 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G50 79.2 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.