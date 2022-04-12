Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G52 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G52 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Моторола Мото G52
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Motorola Moto G52
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 267K)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 381 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G52
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 12 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G52
651 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.98 mm (6.34 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G52 +2%
86.9%
Note 12 Pro 5G
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G52 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G52
381
Note 12 Pro 5G +56%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G52
1533
Note 12 Pro 5G +19%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G52
267295
Note 12 Pro 5G +45%
387706
CPU 70535 106076
GPU 50698 93218
Memory 67984 81637
UX 75671 106321
Total score 267295 387706
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G52
446
Note 12 Pro 5G +199%
1333
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 446 1333
PCMark 3.0 score 6929 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:18 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G52
84.6 dB
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 July 2022
Release date May 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G52. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Moto G52
2. Moto G31 vs Moto G52
3. Galaxy F23 vs Moto G52
4. Moto G42 vs Moto G52
5. Nord CE 5G vs Note 12 Pro 5G
6. Zero 5G vs Note 12 Pro 5G
7. Note 12 vs Note 12 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish