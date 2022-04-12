Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G52 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on April 12, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 378 and 351 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G52
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G52
n/a
Moto G31
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.98 mm (6.34 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G52 +5%
86.9%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G52 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G52 +8%
378
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G52 +25%
1520
Moto G31
1213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G52
n/a
Moto G31
194957
CPU - 59845
GPU - 39344
Memory - 35715
UX - 60917
Total score - 194957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G52
n/a
Moto G31
711
PCMark 3.0 score - 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G52
n/a
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 November 2021
Release date May 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G52 is definitely a better buy.

