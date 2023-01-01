Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.