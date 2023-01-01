Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G53 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G53 vs Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (37:09 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 348K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (668 against 593 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 269 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G53 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.1% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1468:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G53
593 nits
iPhone 11 +13%
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G53 +6%
83.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53
555
iPhone 11 +140%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53
1581
iPhone 11 +120%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53
348952
iPhone 11 +79%
625529
CPU 102813 166661
GPU 88590 256531
Memory 63818 91027
UX 95162 115651
Total score 348952 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G53
982
iPhone 11 +667%
7535
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 5 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 982 7535
PCMark 3.0
Moto G53
9803
iPhone 11
n/a
Web score 9383 -
Video editing 4478 -
Photo editing 21636 -
Data manipulation 7710 -
Writing score 12935 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 130 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Moto G53 +7%
37:09 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (70th and 133rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G53
82.7 dB
iPhone 11 +1%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2019
Release date December 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
