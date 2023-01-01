Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G (2023)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 313K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
37
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
31
64*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|82.9%
|RGB color space
|90.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1468:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Pink
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53 +4%
557
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +3%
1581
1537
|CPU
|102813
|-
|GPU
|88590
|-
|Memory
|63818
|-
|UX
|95162
|-
|Total score
|348066
|313814
|Max surface temperature
|42.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|982
|-
|Web score
|9226
|-
|Video editing
|4458
|-
|Photo editing
|21636
|-
|Data manipulation
|7775
|-
|Writing score
|12937
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
|My UX
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (22% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|13:23 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:34 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:32 hr
|-
|Standby
|130 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G (2023).
