Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 313K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G53 and Moto G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 90.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1468:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G53
595 nits
Moto G (2023)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof Yes Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G53 +1%
83.9%
Moto G (2023)
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53 +4%
557
Moto G (2023)
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +3%
1581
Moto G (2023)
1537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53 +11%
348066
Moto G (2023)
313814
CPU 102813 -
GPU 88590 -
Memory 63818 -
UX 95162 -
Total score 348066 313814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 982 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9226 -
Video editing 4458 -
Photo editing 21636 -
Data manipulation 7775 -
Writing score 12937 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 05:32 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Moto G53
37:09 hr
Moto G (2023)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G53
82.7 dB
Moto G (2023)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G (2023).

