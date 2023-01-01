Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G53 vs Moto G Power (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (314K versus 119K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G53
vs
Moto G Power (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 90.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1468:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G Power (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +57%
1589
Moto G Power (2022)
1012
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53 +162%
314633
Moto G Power (2022)
119958
CPU 109866 -
GPU 65748 -
Memory 66109 -
UX 75050 -
Total score 314633 119958
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 982 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9068 -
Video editing 4594 -
Photo editing 21352 -
Data manipulation 7730 -
Writing score 12778 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM My UX -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 05:32 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 November 2021
Release date December 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.

