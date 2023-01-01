Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G53 vs Moto G Power 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G Power 5G

Моторола Мото G53
VS
Моторола Мото G Павер
Motorola Moto G53
Motorola Moto G Power 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 314K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 555 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G53
vs
Moto G Power 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1468:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G53
594 nits
Moto G Power 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G Power 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 825 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53
555
Moto G Power 5G +26%
697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53
1589
Moto G Power 5G +24%
1966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53
314633
Moto G Power 5G +31%
411363
CPU 109866 -
GPU 65748 -
Memory 66109 -
UX 75050 -
Total score 314633 411363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 982 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9068 -
Video editing 4594 -
Photo editing 21352 -
Data manipulation 7730 -
Writing score 12778 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:35 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 05:32 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Moto G53
37:09 hr
Moto G Power 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 April 2023
Release date December 2022 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power 5G. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Moto G53
2. Motorola Moto G60 vs Moto G53
3. Motorola Moto G52 vs Moto G53
4. Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G53
5. Motorola Moto G72 vs Moto G53
6. Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G53
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G
8. Motorola Moto G Power (2022) vs Moto G Power 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G
10. Motorola Moto G73 vs Moto G Power 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish