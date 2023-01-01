Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G Power 5G VS Motorola Moto G53 Motorola Moto G Power 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Power 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 314K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 314K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 555 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 90.1% - PWM Not detected - Response time 41 ms - Contrast 1468:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G53 594 nits Moto G Power 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof Yes Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G53 83.9% Moto G Power 5G 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM My UX My UX OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:35 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:23 hr - Watching video 14:34 hr - Gaming 05:32 hr - Standby 130 hr - General battery life Moto G53 37:09 hr Moto G Power 5G n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Moto G53 82.7 dB Moto G Power 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 April 2023 Release date December 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power 5G. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.