Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 114K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 239 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G53
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G53
n/a
Moto G22
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G53
83.9%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53 +128%
544
Moto G22
239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +56%
1640
Moto G22
1051
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53 +185%
327012
Moto G22
114695
CPU - 33595
GPU - 16969
Memory - 25788
UX - 38644
Total score 327012 114695
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G53
n/a
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 March 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.

