Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G22 VS Motorola Moto G53 Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 114K)

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space - 93.2% PWM - Not detected Response time - 40 ms Contrast - 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G53 n/a Moto G22 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof - Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G53 83.9% Moto G22 84.2%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G53 +128% 544 Moto G22 239 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G53 +56% 1640 Moto G22 1051 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G53 +185% 327012 Moto G22 114695 CPU - 33595 GPU - 16969 Memory - 25788 UX - 38644 Total score 327012 114695 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G53 n/a Moto G22 86.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 March 2022 Release date December 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.