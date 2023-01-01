Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G23 VS Motorola Moto G53 Motorola Moto G23 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 219K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 219K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 362 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G53 Price Motorola Moto G23 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.9%

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 184.3 g (6.5 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G53 83.9% Moto G23 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G53 +50% 544 Moto G23 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G53 +30% 1640 Moto G23 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G53 +49% 327012 Moto G23 219211 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 30 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 January 2023 Release date December 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.