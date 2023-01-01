Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G53 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 196K)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (600 against 426 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G53 and Moto G31 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G53
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 90.1% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 41 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1468:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G53 +41%
600 nits
Moto G31
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G53 +1%
83.9%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53 +59%
560
Moto G31
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +31%
1599
Moto G31
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53 +80%
353147
Moto G31
196187
CPU 102813 59845
GPU 88590 39344
Memory 63818 35715
UX 95162 60917
Total score 353147 196187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G53 +39%
982
Moto G31
709
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 95%
Graphics test 5 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 982 709
Web score 9358 4785
Video editing 4498 5262
Photo editing 21621 13015
Data manipulation 7721 5379
Writing score 12896 6761
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM My UX Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr -
Watching video 14:34 hr -
Gaming 05:32 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Moto G53
37:09 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G53 +2%
82.7 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 November 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.

