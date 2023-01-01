Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G53 vs Moto G32 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 275K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 366 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G53
83.9%
Moto G32 +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 1114 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G53 +49%
544
Moto G32
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G53 +10%
1640
Moto G32
1495
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G53 +19%
327012
Moto G32
275305
CPU - 84120
GPU - 91955
Memory - 51181
UX - 44909
Total score 327012 275305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G53
n/a
Moto G32
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 447
PCMark 3.0 score - 6487
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date December 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G32.

