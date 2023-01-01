Motorola Moto G53 vs Moto G52 VS Motorola Moto G53 Motorola Moto G52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on December 15, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 263K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 263K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 378 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Weighs 14 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 86.9% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 90 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G53 n/a Moto G52 643 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz) Waterproof - IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Pink White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G53 83.9% Moto G52 +4% 86.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G53 and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610 GPU clock 825 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G53 +44% 544 Moto G52 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G53 +8% 1640 Moto G52 1519 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G53 +24% 327012 Moto G52 263725 CPU - 70535 GPU - 50698 Memory - 67984 UX - 75671 Total score 327012 263725 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G53 n/a Moto G52 446 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 446 PCMark 3.0 score - 6929 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 30 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G53 n/a Moto G52 84.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced December 2022 April 2022 Release date December 2022 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G52.