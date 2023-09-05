Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G54 5G vs Edge 40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G54 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 7020) that was released on September 5, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 5G
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G54 5G and Edge 40 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G54 5G
vs
Edge 40

Display

Type IPS LCD POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM - 144 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
1038 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches) 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G54 5G
85.5%
Edge 40 +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G54 5G and Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 144 576
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G54 5G
522
Edge 40 +52%
792
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G54 5G
1683
Edge 40 +95%
3290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
514070
CPU - 91440
GPU - 226696
Memory - 104512
UX - 95460
Total score - 514070
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
4464
Max surface temperature - 49.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4464
PCMark 3.0
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
15765
Web score - 14948
Video editing - 7874
Photo editing - 46431
Data manipulation - 9785
Writing score - 18692
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:56 hr
Watching video - 16:18 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
33:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Edge 40
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date September 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Edge 40:
    - The back cover could be made of eco-leather (optionally).
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 40 is definitely a better buy.

