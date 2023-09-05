Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G54 5G vs Moto G52 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G54 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 7020) that was released on September 5, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 522 and 378 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G54 5G and Moto G52 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G54 5G
vs
Moto G52

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.7%
PWM - 90 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G52
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G54 5G
85.5%
Moto G52 +2%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G54 5G and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 610
GPU shading units 144 128
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G54 5G +38%
522
Moto G52
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G54 5G +12%
1683
Moto G52
1507
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G52
268760
CPU - 75777
GPU - 49470
Memory - 70416
UX - 73848
Total score - 268760
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 445
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6963
Video editing - 4309
Photo editing - 10959
Data manipulation - 5721
Writing score - 8112
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM My UX -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G54 5G
n/a
Moto G52
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 April 2022
Release date September 2023 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

