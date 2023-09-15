Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G54 Power 5G vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G vs Edge 30 Neo

75 out of 100
Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
VS
63 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 7020) that was released on September 15, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G and Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G54 Power 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 730 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.56 mm (6.36 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.82 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G54 Power 5G
85.5%
Edge 30 Neo +2%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 144 256
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~259.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 118163
GPU - 101975
Memory - 69029
UX - 112276
Total score - 401588
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.3 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1205
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9362
Video editing - 4507
Photo editing - 20589
Data manipulation - 8349
Writing score - 14763
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM My UX -
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:32 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G54 Power 5G is definitely a better buy.

