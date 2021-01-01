Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G5s Plus vs Moto G5S – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G5s Plus vs Moto G5S

VS
Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Motorola Moto G5S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Motorola Moto G5s Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5s Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 501 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G5s Plus
vs
Moto G5S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.53% 67.83%
Display tests
PWM 2404 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 38.2 ms 38.8 ms
Contrast 1463:1 1140:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G5s Plus +22%
610 nits
Moto G5S
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gold, Gray Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G5s Plus +5%
71.53%
Moto G5S
67.83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G5s Plus and Motorola Moto G5S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 505
GPU clock 650 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G5s Plus +39%
854
Moto G5S
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Moto G5s Plus +86%
4276
Moto G5S
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G5s Plus +31%
63846
Moto G5S
48575
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 8 GB 9.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G5s Plus
11:50 hr
Moto G5S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G5s Plus
9:59 hr
Moto G5S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G5s Plus
26:47 hr
Moto G5S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 13 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22.85 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G5s Plus +1%
88.9 dB
Moto G5S
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2017 August 2017
Release date August 2017 August 2017
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.472 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G5s Plus is definitely a better buy.

