Motorola Moto G5s Plus vs Moto G5S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Motorola Moto G5s Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G5s Plus
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (610 against 501 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.53%
|67.83%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|38.2 ms
|38.8 ms
|Contrast
|1463:1
|1140:1
Design and build
|Height
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|150 mm (5.91 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Moto G5s Plus +39%
854
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Moto G5s Plus +86%
4276
2297
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G5s Plus +31%
63846
48575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.1)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|Stock Android
|OS size
|8 GB
|9.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 33 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:59 hr
Talk (3G)
26:47 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 13 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22.85 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
70
Video quality
67
Generic camera score
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2017
|August 2017
|Release date
|August 2017
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.472 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.05 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G5s Plus is definitely a better buy.
