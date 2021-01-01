Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Motorola Moto G5s Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 1, 2017, against the Motorola Moto G5S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.