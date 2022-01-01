Motorola Moto G60 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Motorola Moto G60 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 255K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (503 against 451 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 6-months newer

Weighs 41 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Moto G60 451 nits Note 11 +12% 503 nits

Design and build Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G60 85.3% Note 11 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G60 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G60 +47% 548 Note 11 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G60 +43% 1805 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G60 +42% 362809 Note 11 255913 CPU 105003 67946 GPU 97477 57095 Memory 59003 47036 UX 98101 81522 Total score 362809 255913 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G60 +55% 1116 Note 11 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1116 721 PCMark 3.0 score 9108 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM - XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 November 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.