Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 245K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 40.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60
vs
Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60
85.3%
Note 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60 and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60 +47%
549
Note 12
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60 +37%
1802
Note 12
1318
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60 +35%
332171
Note 12
245479
CPU 91314 -
GPU 97530 -
Memory 52272 -
UX 90459 -
Total score 332171 245479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60
1116
Note 12
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1116 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9084 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.

