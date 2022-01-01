Motorola Moto G60 vs Moto G22
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 114K)
- 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 40 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
|Contrast
|-
|902:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|91314
|33595
|GPU
|97530
|16969
|Memory
|52272
|25788
|UX
|90459
|38644
|Total score
|330711
|114919
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1116
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9119
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 65 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|1 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.
