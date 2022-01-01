Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 114K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G60 +4%
449 nits
Moto G22
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60 +1%
85.3%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 810 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60 +127%
544
Moto G22
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60 +69%
1785
Moto G22
1056
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60 +188%
330711
Moto G22
114919
CPU 91314 33595
GPU 97530 16969
Memory 52272 25788
UX 90459 38644
Total score 330711 114919
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60
1116
Moto G22
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1116 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9119 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60
n/a
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.

