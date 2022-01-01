Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.