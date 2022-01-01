Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60 vs Moto G42 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 227K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 378 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 50.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60
vs
Moto G42

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Moto G60
450 nits
Moto G42
n/a

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 160.61 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.47 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.26 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 174.5 gramm (6.16 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60 +2%
85.3%
Moto G42
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60 and Motorola Moto G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 810 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60 +44%
546
Moto G42
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60 +17%
1795
Moto G42
1528
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60 +46%
332252
Moto G42
227207
CPU 91314 -
GPU 97530 -
Memory 52272 -
UX 90459 -
Total score 332252 227207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60
1116
Moto G42
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1116 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9104 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date April 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G42.

