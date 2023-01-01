Motorola Moto G60 vs Moto G53 VS Motorola Moto G60 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 42 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.9%

Design and build Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 225 g (7.94 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof Yes - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G60 +2% 85.3% Moto G53 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G60 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 810 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G60 543 Moto G53 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G60 +9% 1790 Moto G53 1640 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G60 +6% 345963 Moto G53 327012 CPU 94419 - GPU 97658 - Memory 55326 - UX 100844 - Total score 345963 327012 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G60 1116 Moto G53 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1116 - PCMark 3.0 score 9065 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 December 2022 Release date April 2021 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.