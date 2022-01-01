Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G60s vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Моторола Мото G60s
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Motorola Moto G60s
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 320K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 513 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1075:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G60s
567 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s
513
Note 12 Pro 5G +16%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s
1623
Note 12 Pro 5G +12%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s
320298
Note 12 Pro 5G +21%
387706
CPU 88978 106076
GPU 92181 93218
Memory 52966 81637
UX 85384 106321
Total score 320298 387706
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s +1%
1349
Note 12 Pro 5G
1333
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 8 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1349 1333
PCMark 3.0 score 7417 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:57 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2022
Release date August 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

