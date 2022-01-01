Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G 5G

Моторола Мото G60s
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Motorola Moto G60s
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (567 against 485 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 322K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 661 and 515 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1075:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G60s +17%
567 nits
Moto G 5G
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s
85.3%
Moto G 5G
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s
515
Moto G 5G +28%
661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s
1615
Moto G 5G +23%
1980
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s
322545
Moto G 5G +20%
385920
CPU 88978 120297
GPU 92181 93858
Memory 52966 73040
UX 85384 95948
Total score 322545 385920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s
1349
Moto G 5G
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1349 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7428 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:56 hr
Watching video - 15:51 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 145 hr
General battery life
Moto G60s
n/a
Moto G 5G
40:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s
82.9 dB
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 November 2020
Release date August 2021 December 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G60s vs Galaxy A52
2. Moto G60s vs Galaxy A32
3. Moto G60s vs Realme 8
4. Moto G60s vs Realme 9 Pro
5. Moto G60s vs Moto G9 Plus
6. Moto G 5G vs Poco X3 Pro
7. Moto G 5G vs Realme 8 Pro
8. Moto G 5G vs Galaxy M31s
9. Moto G 5G vs Galaxy A32 5G
10. Moto G 5G vs Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish