Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.