Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 322K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (619 against 567 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 952 and 515 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G100

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 396 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1075:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G60s
567 nits
Moto G100 +9%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s +1%
85.3%
Moto G100
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s
515
Moto G100 +85%
952
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s
1615
Moto G100 +78%
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s
322545
Moto G100 +111%
681379
CPU 88978 194288
GPU 92181 233134
Memory 52966 114307
UX 85384 136736
Total score 322545 681379
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s
1349
Moto G100 +210%
4179
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 1349 4179
PCMark 3.0 score 7428 12014
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:45 hr
Watching video - 11:43 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 128 hr
General battery life
Moto G60s
n/a
Moto G100
31:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s
82.9 dB
Moto G100
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G100 is definitely a better buy.

