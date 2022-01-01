Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G22

VS
Motorola Moto G60s
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 115K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (567 against 433 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 35 ms 40 ms
Contrast 1075:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G60s +31%
567 nits
Moto G22
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s +1%
85.3%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s +111%
513
Moto G22
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s +52%
1623
Moto G22
1070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s +178%
320298
Moto G22
115361
CPU 88978 33595
GPU 92181 16969
Memory 52966 25788
UX 85384 38644
Total score 320298 115361
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s
1349
Moto G22
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1349 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7417 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s
82.9 dB
Moto G22 +5%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2022
Release date August 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

