Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G22
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 115K)
- 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (567 against 433 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|460 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|93.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|35 ms
|40 ms
|Contrast
|1075:1
|902:1
Design and build
|Height
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|88978
|33595
|GPU
|92181
|16969
|Memory
|52966
|25788
|UX
|85384
|38644
|Total score
|320298
|115361
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1349
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7417
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Yes (50% in 65 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|2:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|1 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60s is definitely a better buy.
