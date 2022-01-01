Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Moto G32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 277K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 513 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G32

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1075:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G60s
567 nits
Moto G32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s
85.3%
Moto G32
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s +39%
513
Moto G32
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s +7%
1623
Moto G32
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s +15%
320298
Moto G32
277463
CPU 88978 84120
GPU 92181 91955
Memory 52966 51181
UX 85384 44909
Total score 320298 277463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s
1349
Moto G32
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1349 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7417 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s
82.9 dB
Moto G32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2022
Release date August 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G32.

