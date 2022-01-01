Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G50

Моторола Мото G60s
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Motorola Moto G60s
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (559 against 361 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 283K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time 35 ms 44 ms
Contrast 1075:1 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G60s +55%
559 nits
Moto G50
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s +3%
85.3%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s +1%
509
Moto G50
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s
1601
Moto G50 +1%
1621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s +12%
317633
Moto G50
283793
CPU 88978 93433
GPU 92181 55175
Memory 52966 56324
UX 85384 79177
Total score 317633 283793
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G60s +37%
1349
Moto G50
982
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1349 982
PCMark 3.0 score 7428 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G60s
n/a
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G60s
n/a
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G60s
n/a
Moto G50
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s +5%
82.9 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60s is definitely a better buy.

