Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (564 against 454 nits)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|85.3%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1075:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 194 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.
