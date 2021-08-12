Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G60s vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G60s vs Moto G60

Моторола Мото G60s
VS
Моторола Мото G60
Motorola Moto G60s
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G60s (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on August 12, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (564 against 454 nits)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G60s
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1075:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G60s +24%
564 nits
Moto G60
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 212 gramm (7.48 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G60s
85.3%
Moto G60
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G60s and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G60s
511
Moto G60 +7%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G60s
1628
Moto G60 +11%
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G60s
320769
Moto G60 +9%
350239
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G60s
82.9 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 194 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G60s vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Motorola Moto G60s vs Oppo Realme 8
3. Motorola Moto G60s vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus
4. Motorola Moto G60 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
5. Motorola Moto G60 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Motorola Moto G60 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Motorola Moto G60 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
8. Motorola Moto G60 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish