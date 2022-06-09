Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.