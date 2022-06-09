Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 352K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 548 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1702
Note 12 Pro 5G +7%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
352721
Note 12 Pro 5G +10%
387706
CPU - 106076
GPU - 93218
Memory - 81637
UX - 106321
Total score 352721 387706
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G62 5G
977
Note 12 Pro 5G +36%
1333
PCMark 3.0 score 9336 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:46 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 13:24 hr -
Gaming 06:04 hr -
Standby 139 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 July 2022
Release date June 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G62 5G. It has a better display and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G50 or G62 5G
2. Motorola Moto G60 or G62 5G
3. Motorola Moto G22 or G62 5G
4. Motorola Moto G82 5G or G62 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
6. Motorola Moto G60 or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
7. Vivo T1 Pro or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
8. Infinix Note 12 VIP or Note 12 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish