Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 352K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 548 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|85.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
548
Note 12 Pro 5G +8%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1702
Note 12 Pro 5G +7%
1819
|CPU
|-
|106076
|GPU
|-
|93218
|Memory
|-
|81637
|UX
|-
|106321
|Total score
|352721
|387706
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9336
|10311
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:44 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:04 hr
|-
|Standby
|139 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G62 5G. It has a better display and sound.
