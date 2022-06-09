Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Edge 20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
- Shows 9% longer battery life (36:51 vs 33:43 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (704K versus 352K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (673 against 554 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|89%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|150.8%
|PWM
|-
|471 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
548
Edge 20 Pro +78%
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1702
Edge 20 Pro +86%
3164
|CPU
|-
|194428
|GPU
|-
|233226
|Memory
|-
|118946
|UX
|-
|152170
|Total score
|352721
|704760
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|977
|4212
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9336
|14941
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|33 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:46 hr
|1:17 hr
|Web browsing
|12:44 hr
|09:54 hr
|Watching video
|13:24 hr
|18:31 hr
|Gaming
|06:04 hr
|03:59 hr
|Standby
|139 hr
|112 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 123rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
