Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.