Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (36:51 vs 33:43 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (704K versus 352K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (673 against 554 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G62 5G
554 nits
Edge 20 Pro +21%
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G
85.2%
Edge 20 Pro +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G
548
Edge 20 Pro +78%
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1702
Edge 20 Pro +86%
3164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
352721
Edge 20 Pro +100%
704760
CPU - 194428
GPU - 233226
Memory - 118946
UX - 152170
Total score 352721 704760
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G62 5G
977
Edge 20 Pro +331%
4212
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 977 4212
PCMark 3.0 score 9336 14941
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 18:31 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 139 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Moto G62 5G +9%
36:51 hr
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 123rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G62 5G
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 July 2021
Release date June 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

