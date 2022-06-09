Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Edge 30

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж 30
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Delivers 496% higher peak brightness (548 against 92 nits)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 348K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G62 5G +496%
548 nits
Edge 30
92 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G
85.2%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G
540
Edge 30 +52%
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1685
Edge 30 +69%
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
348718
Edge 30 +55%
538961
CPU - 132596
GPU - 175192
Memory - 100478
UX - 133352
Total score 348718 538961
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 9336 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 13:24 hr -
Gaming 06:04 hr -
Standby 139 hr -
General battery life
Moto G62 5G
36:51 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G62 5G
n/a
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G50 vs G62 5G
2. Motorola Moto G60s vs G62 5G
3. Motorola Moto G82 5G vs G62 5G
4. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30
5. Google Pixel 6 vs Motorola Edge 30
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Edge 30
7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 30
8. Motorola Moto G200 vs Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish