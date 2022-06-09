Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.