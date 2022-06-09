Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Edge 30 Ultra

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (36:51 vs 32:57 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1050K versus 352K)
  • Delivers 91% higher peak brightness (1056 against 554 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G62 5G
554 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +91%
1056 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G
85.2%
Edge 30 Ultra +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 730
GPU clock 825 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G
548
Edge 30 Ultra +133%
1277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1702
Edge 30 Ultra +152%
4290
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
352721
Edge 30 Ultra +198%
1050776
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G62 5G
977
Edge 30 Ultra +488%
5741
PCMark 3.0 score 9336 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 15 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 139 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Moto G62 5G +12%
36:51 hr
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 138th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 September 2022
Release date June 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G31
3. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G60s
4. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G52
5. Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G32
6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish