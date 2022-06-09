Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Moto G200 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G200

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G200
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Motorola Moto G200

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (36:51 vs 31:47 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (832K versus 352K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 560 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G62 5G
554 nits
Moto G200 +1%
559 nits

Design and build

Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G
85.2%
Moto G200 +2%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G
548
Moto G200 +101%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1702
Moto G200 +95%
3323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
352721
Moto G200 +136%
832442
CPU - 201529
GPU - 313795
Memory - 141822
UX - 168090
Total score 352721 832442
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G62 5G
977
Moto G200 +476%
5632
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 5 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 977 5632
PCMark 3.0 score 9336 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 10:25 hr
Watching video 13:24 hr 11:50 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 139 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Moto G62 5G +16%
36:51 hr
Moto G200
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2022 November 2021
Release date June 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G200 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
