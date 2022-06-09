Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G50

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 284K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 30.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G62 5G
n/a
Moto G50
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 161.8 gramm (5.71 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G +2%
85.2%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G +7%
545
Moto G50
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G
1625
Moto G50 +1%
1641
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G +23%
350811
Moto G50
284590
CPU - 93433
GPU - 55175
Memory - 56324
UX - 79177
Total score 350811 284590
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0 score - 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:36 hr
Watching video - 15:58 hr
Gaming - 06:49 hr
Standby - 153 hr
General battery life
Moto G62 5G
n/a
Moto G50
42:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G62 5G
n/a
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 March 2021
Release date June 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G62 5G is definitely a better buy.

