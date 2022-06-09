Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
- 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (350K versus 284K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 30.2 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|PWM
|-
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|44 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1889:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|161.8 gramm (5.71 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP53
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|-
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G +7%
545
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1625
Moto G50 +1%
1641
|CPU
|-
|93433
|GPU
|-
|55175
|Memory
|-
|56324
|UX
|-
|79177
|Total score
|350811
|284590
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|982
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8371
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:35 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:58 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:49 hr
|Standby
|-
|153 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G62 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1