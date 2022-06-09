Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G62 5G vs Moto G52 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G52

Моторола Мото G62 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G52
Motorola Moto G62 5G
Motorola Moto G52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 381 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G62 5G
vs
Moto G52

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161.8 gramm (5.71 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G62 5G
85.2%
Moto G52 +2%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G62 5G and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G62 5G +43%
545
Moto G52
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G62 5G +6%
1625
Moto G52
1531
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G62 5G
350811
Moto G52
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2022 April 2022
Release date June 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G62 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G62 5G and Redmi Note 11
2. Moto G62 5G and Moto G50
3. Moto G62 5G and Moto G60
4. Moto G62 5G and Moto G60s
5. Moto G62 5G and Moto G82 5G
6. Moto G52 and Redmi Note 11
7. Moto G52 and Moto G50
8. Moto G52 and Moto G60
9. Moto G52 and Galaxy F23

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish