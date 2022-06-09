Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.