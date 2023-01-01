Motorola Moto G62 5G vs Moto G53 VS Motorola Moto G62 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G62 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus) that was released on June 9, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The phone is 7-months newer

Reverse charging feature

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G62 5G 548 nits Moto G53 n/a

Design and build Height 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof Yes - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G62 5G +2% 85.2% Moto G53 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:46 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:44 hr - Watching video 13:24 hr - Gaming 06:04 hr - Standby 139 hr - General battery life Moto G62 5G 36:51 hr Moto G53 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes - LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 December 2022 Release date June 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G62 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.