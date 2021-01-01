Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Google Pixel 3a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Motorola Moto G7 Play (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on February 7, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G7 Play
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 104K)
- 50% higher pixel density (441 vs 294 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 670
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
66
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1512 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Dragontrail
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.5%
|75%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1295:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 615
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~350 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
96662
Pixel 3a +64%
158602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104046
Pixel 3a +75%
182224
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
|OS size
|13.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:01 hr
Talk (3G)
27:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|11
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|February 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.836 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.854 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 3a is definitely a better buy.
